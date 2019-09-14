|
Marianne Sullivan
Marianne Farrell Sullivan, age 61, of Milford, beloved wife of Raymond Sullivan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 22, 1957 in Bridgeport, she was a daughter of the late George and Sally Tierney Farrell. Marianne was a retired teacher for the City of Shelton, having taught at Mohegan School.Marianne attended the Sacred Heart University where she received her degree in education in fulfillment of her lifelong passion of teaching. Her life was defined by her love for children, be it her own, her grandchildren, her many nieces and nephews, or her students. Within moments, she touched the lives of all those she encountered. She had a love for the beach where she enjoyed hours of reading and collecting sea glass with her granddaughter Blake. She had a love for gardening, always adding brightness to our lives. She loved her family and friends with her whole heart. But more than anything, she loved making those around her laugh. Her love, kindness, generosity and her ability to make you smile was effortless. Her endearing personality affected all those around her and the stories from those she touched are so plentiful they would fill volumes. Her adoring family will forever miss her humorous and unique personality as well as her love for life. In addition to Ray, her beloved husband of 34 years, survivors include her three loving children, Conor Patrick Sullivan and his fiancée Sharlyne Rhodes, Sean Farrell Sullivan and Dylan Tierney Sullivan and his fiancé Justin Willard, two cherished grandchildren, Blake and Bryce; siblings, George Farrell, Sally Lyddy, Kate Berarducci, Hilary Carr and Joseph Farrell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan Sullivan, Paul Sullivan, Maureen Kummer, Tom Sullivan and Michael Sullivan, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, David and Thomas Farrell and sister-in-law Kathy Sullivan. Friends are invited to meet directly in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at DonorsChoose.org. Please select a project of your choice. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 15, 2019