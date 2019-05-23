Connecticut Post Obituaries
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Marianne Wedereit Obituary
Marianne Sachnik Wedereit
Marianne Sachnik Wedereit, 94, of Milford, CT, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Hans Wedereit. Born in Gleiwitz-Silesia, Germany on November 17, 1924 she was the daughter of the late Theodor and Maria Sachnik. She and her husband were owners of Wedereit's Delicatessen in Bridgeport until their retirement in 1986.
She was a good and loving mother and grandmother, always sacrificing for her children. She faced many hardships in her life, but she always displayed extraordinary courage and kindness to others. Her pride and joy was her granddaughter, Christine whom she loved and adored.
She is survived by her daughters, Monika and her husband Anson Noe and Sylvia and her husband Nicholas Matiuck, her granddaughter Christine and her husband John Georg and her two great-grandchildren Charlotte and Matthew Georg.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Burial will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the American Humane Society. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2019
