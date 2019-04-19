Maribeth Frances Maia

Maribeth Francis Maia, age 61, of Stratford, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on November 26, 1957, she was a daughter of Monica Downs Maia of Bridgeport and the late Leopold J. Maia. Maribeth worked as a special education teacher for over 30 years and especially loved to work with autistic children. She always said they brought her so much joy, and she loved them all. Maribeth brought her unique brand of creative energy to all of her students, and it was their happiness and well-being that concerned her the most. She had many passions but exploring underwater was her favorite. She traveled the world looking for her next great dive, another new city to explore, and more pictures to take. She loved peaceful motorcycle rides on a beautiful day, and heading to Laconia every year. Maribeth lived a rich and adventurous life with many great memories. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her brother, Christopher J. Maia. In addition to her beloved mother Monica, survivors include a loving sister, Joanna Cafora and her husband Thomas III of Monroe, a niece, Calista Reagan and her husband Josh, a nephew, Thomas Cafora IV, great nieces, Sophia, Audrina and Theodora Reagan. She also leaves to cherish her memory childhood and lifelong friends Linda DeRosa, Nora Hobson-Lang, Angela Caron, and Matt Lang as well as David Goodfellow and her partner Charlie Paoli, and several aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, 326 East 110th Street, New York, NY 10029. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary