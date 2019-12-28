|
|
Marie A. Dunbar
Marie Alice (Eagen) Dunbar, age 89 of Stamford, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Lord Chamberlain. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Durward A. Dunbar. She was born in Stamford to the late William F. and Mary (Tomka) Eagen. Marie most recently resided in Maplewood at Orange with her husband.
Marie was a parishioner of St. Cecilia Church in Stamford. Marie enjoyed hosting family and friends always delighting with a favorite meal or dessert. She always kept in touch with loved ones by sending cards with beautiful handwritten messages. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit.
In addition to her husband, Marie is survived by her daughter, Diane C. Dunbar, of Stratford, and her grandson, Alexander W. Kapustynski. She was predeceased by her son, Gary S. Dunbar, her grandson, Andrew G. Kapustynski, and her brother, Bill Eagen. Marie's family is grateful to the staffs of Maplewood at Orange and Lord Chamberlain for their care and kindness.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to the , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 29, 2019