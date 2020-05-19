Marie A. Russitano
Marie A. Russitano
Marie A. Russitano, age 81 of Oxford and formerly of Monroe, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John A. Russitano. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, she was a daughter of the late George A. and Bridget Cebulski Ortutai. She had worked as an Executive Secretary at Columbia Records, Raybestos - Manhattan and IBM. Marie was also a member of the Oxford Garden Club and Monroe Jaycees. Survivors in addition to her husband John, include her children, Jeffrey Russitano of Cheshire (Julie), Jonathon Russitano of Guilford (Nancy) and Nicole Grashow of Trumbull (Zachary), a sister, Carol Nuzzo of Southbury, 4 adored grandchildren, Jeffrey, Gabrielle, Gavin, Nathaniel and many nieces and nephews.
Due to concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Newtown will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.
