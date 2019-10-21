|
Marie Altieri
We celebrate the life of Marie Altieri, who was born April 8, 1930 and passed peacefully on October 19, 2019 at Milford Health and Rehab Center. The heart she so openly gave to others physically gave out, but the spirit of that heart will live on in many of us.
Marie grew up in Stratford, CT and after marrying Tony Altieri in 1953, eventually moved their family to Milford and she spent the remaining 60 years at their family home. Her mission in life was to shepherd her family – her husband and sons, siblings, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, cousins, etc. To say family was important to her is an understatement; it was the only thing.
From being the self-declared caretaker of the Schippani clan as a child on Birdseye St., Stratford, with brothers Sal and Joe and sisters Gloria and Louise and parents Joe and Lil, to being the supervisor of the unofficial social center for her sons' friends in Milford, Marie relished the role of being involved in everyone's well-being.
Extremely proud of her heritage, homemade pasta served every holiday was a staple, along with tons of baked goods and the family's homemade wine; it was about food, fun, and family. As a neighbor, Marie conducted herself in the same manner as with family – the door was always open. She occasionally worked out of the house when it became a financial necessity and spent most of those hours at Chesebrough Ponds in Milford, during the 70's and 80's.
She is survived by her sons, Greg, Anthony and Frank and their respective significant others, Pam, Michelle, and Carol; grandchildren, Delaney, Laura, Alex, Sydney and Luke; many nieces and nephews; and as many cousins. After her beloved Tony passed away prematurely, and after being briefly widowed, she lived with long term partner, Cornelius "Connie" Bennett for 30+ years. Special people in her life include neighbors Nancy and Tom Finch and caregiver Diane Clark. We will miss her.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Marie's family will be receiving visitors again on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 22, 2019