Marie Colello
1932 - 2020
Marie (Macauda) Colello
June 17,1932-June 27,2020 Marie Colello of West Palm Beach, wife of Gordon Colello passed away peacefully on June 27th. She was born in Bridgeport and lived in Stratford until 2004.
She was not only a wife and mom, she had a career in banking as loan manager at Bridgeport Hospital FCU.
She and Gordon were married for over 65 years and have known each other for 79 years.
She is also survived by children, Joanne Miller of Derby, Gary Colello and wife Tina of Woodstock. Grandchildren Jocelyn Miller and husband Andy Kaplan and their daughter Audrey, Alexandra Colello and husband Greg Bentrup, Stephanie Colello MD and Andrew Colello.
Services were held on July 2nd at the Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home.
The family asks for donations to be made to Trustbridge Hospice who took care of her in her final days, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL. 33407.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 14, 2020.
