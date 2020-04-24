|
Marie Costello
Marie Costello of Fairfield, passed away on April 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Marie was born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Frank Mastrone and Anna (Esposito) Mastrone. She resided in Fairfield most of her life. She is predeceased by the love of her life, Anthony Costello Jr, whom she was married to for 73 years. Marie's devotion to her faith, family, and friends will remain in our hearts forever. She will be profoundly missed by her children Deborah (husband Kenny) Winn of Florida, Barbara (husband Stephan) Speanburg of North Haven, Anthony Costello III of Bridgeport, Joseph Costello of New Haven. Grandchildren, Kenny, Chris, Nicole(husband Hector), Danielle(husband Jason), and Courtney. Great-Grandchildren, Tyler, Victoria, Adrian, and Gianni and several nieces and nephews.
Marie worked at Steinbach for 20 years and General Electric before that. Her passion was for her grandchildren and great -grandchildren. She loved playing cards, reading, and most recently writing and receiving letters from her 8th grade pen pal students that she met through the Mary Wade Home, where she resided the past 2 years.
The family of Marie would like to thank all of her aides, Dalia, Irene, Kate and Megi for all of the wonderful care they gave her at home during her illness.
Also, the family would like to express their deepest gratitude to The Mary Wade Home and all of their staff for the love, friendship, and compassion they have given her the past 2 years. A special thank you to the recreational therapists that kept her busy with crafts, bingo, and poker. She loved them all.
Due to social distancing Entombment will be private. A Memorial mass will take place at a later date. To light a candle or leave a condolence on line go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020