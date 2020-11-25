1/1
Marie Dimitriadis
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Dimitriadis
Marie (Papageorge) Dimitriadis, age 97, died peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, James (Jim) Dimitriadis. Born in Fairfield on January 20, 1923 to the late Elias and Fanny Papageorge, Marie grew up in Fairfield and worked at the Board of Education for over 29 years.
She was an active parishioner for over 70 years at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and a member of their Senior Group. She enjoyed playing cards and loved a good bargain "tagging" with her sister-in-law Gerry and Aunt Sia. She was a kind and loving person known as the "cookie lady" with a batch or two always on hand for whoever stopped by.
She is survived by her son Nicholas Dimitriadis and his wife, Dawn of Stratford; one daughter, Elaine (Friend) Konoski and her husband, Thomas, of Trumbull; six grandchildren, Walter (Alina) Friend of Danbury, James (Kerri) Friend of Naugatuck, Christine (Patrick) Nunn of Mount Pleasant, MI, Stacy (Kevin) Kopald of Apex, NC, Maria (Scott) Wurtzbacher of Charlotte, NC and Susan (Steven) Fekete of Fairfield; eight great-grandchildren, Emma, Abigail, Zoe, Julia, Leiland, Meryl, Lucas and Logan. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Bess Papageorge and many cherished nieces and nephews. Marie was the matriarch of the six siblings, all of whom predeceased her: four brothers, George, Ange, Peter and Paul Papageorge and her sister, Frances "Foo" Turnas. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Walter Friend and her daughter-in-law, Pamela Dimitriadis.
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield is handling the arrangements with a Private Mass at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of her Life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved