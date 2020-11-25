Marie Dimitriadis
Marie (Papageorge) Dimitriadis, age 97, died peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, James (Jim) Dimitriadis. Born in Fairfield on January 20, 1923 to the late Elias and Fanny Papageorge, Marie grew up in Fairfield and worked at the Board of Education for over 29 years.
She was an active parishioner for over 70 years at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and a member of their Senior Group. She enjoyed playing cards and loved a good bargain "tagging" with her sister-in-law Gerry and Aunt Sia. She was a kind and loving person known as the "cookie lady" with a batch or two always on hand for whoever stopped by.
She is survived by her son Nicholas Dimitriadis and his wife, Dawn of Stratford; one daughter, Elaine (Friend) Konoski and her husband, Thomas, of Trumbull; six grandchildren, Walter (Alina) Friend of Danbury, James (Kerri) Friend of Naugatuck, Christine (Patrick) Nunn of Mount Pleasant, MI, Stacy (Kevin) Kopald of Apex, NC, Maria (Scott) Wurtzbacher of Charlotte, NC and Susan (Steven) Fekete of Fairfield; eight great-grandchildren, Emma, Abigail, Zoe, Julia, Leiland, Meryl, Lucas and Logan. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Bess Papageorge and many cherished nieces and nephews. Marie was the matriarch of the six siblings, all of whom predeceased her: four brothers, George, Ange, Peter and Paul Papageorge and her sister, Frances "Foo" Turnas. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Walter Friend and her daughter-in-law, Pamela Dimitriadis.
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield is handling the arrangements with a Private Mass at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of her Life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com
