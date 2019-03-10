Marie E. Berta

Marie E. Berta, 74, of Easton, the beloved wife of over 50 years of Robert J. Berta, Esq., passed away peacefully on January 22, 2019. She was born in Derby to the late Frank and Helen (Bobco) Michuda and was a lifelong area resident.

Marie grew up on Fairfield Beach Road where she shared many fond memories with her family and friends. She graduated from Lasalle College in Boston and subsequently pursued a career in teaching. She then married Attorney Robert J. Berta, of Shelton and they moved to Old Sow Road in Easton to raise their family. They eventually bought a property on Norton Road and built their current home.

In addition to her husband, Marie is survived by her loving daughters, Marne Mayer of Woodbury and Abigail Berta of Easton. She will also be missed by her granddaughter, Kaatje,

Funeral services were privately held by her family. Memorial contributions can be made in Marie's memory to: Easton Garden Club, P.O. Box 101, Easton, CT 06612.