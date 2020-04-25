Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Quick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Grace Quick


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Grace Quick Obituary
Marie Grace Quick
Marie Grace Quick, age 87, of Stratford, the beloved widow of Nile Quick, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Maefair Health Care Center in Trumbull. Born in Bridgeport on May 3, 1932 to the late Martin F. and Concetta (Deverrico) Kaddo, she has been a lifelong area resident. Survivors include her devoted children, Martin Quick and his wife Sandra of Stratford, Michael Quick and his wife Vilma of Stratford, Marsha Quick of Stratford and Michele Chaison of RI, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a sister Marsha Dwyer and several nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Marie Quick and a brother, Nicholas Kaddo. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -