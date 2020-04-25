|
|
Marie Grace Quick
Marie Grace Quick, age 87, of Stratford, the beloved widow of Nile Quick, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Maefair Health Care Center in Trumbull. Born in Bridgeport on May 3, 1932 to the late Martin F. and Concetta (Deverrico) Kaddo, she has been a lifelong area resident. Survivors include her devoted children, Martin Quick and his wife Sandra of Stratford, Michael Quick and his wife Vilma of Stratford, Marsha Quick of Stratford and Michele Chaison of RI, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a sister Marsha Dwyer and several nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Marie Quick and a brother, Nicholas Kaddo. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020