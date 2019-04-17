Marie D. Hall

Marie DeFeo Hall, age 83 of Fairfield passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the beloved wife of William C. Hall, Jr. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of Edward and Julia Simone DeFeo. Marie was a lifelong member of United Congregational Church in Bridgeport. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her loving children, son William C. Hall III of Fairfield, daughter Lynne H. Hyde and her husband Thomas of Monroe, and son Richard D. Hall and his wife Staci of Croton on Hudson, NY, her stepson Steven W. Hall of Orlando, FL, her brother, Edward DeFeo, and her grandchildren, Jonathan, Katherine, and Daniel Hyde, Samantha and Morgan Hall. She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Anna May Pascarell. Friends are invited to greet her family on Saturday 10:00AM – 11:30AM in the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment immediately following at Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield.