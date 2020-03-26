|
|
Marie J. Hyde
Longtime Milford, CT resident Marie J. Hyde passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at age 92. Marie and her late husband Henry (Hank) Hyde lived in the Buckingham Avenue section of Milford. Marie was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary Church. A private burial will be conducted at St. Mary Cemetery. Marie was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Hector and Aurora (Gendron) Thibault. She is survived by her sister Lorraine Thibault of Monroe, CT, her sister-in-law Irma Thibault of Texas and four cousins, Henry Gendron of California, Arline Fenway of Florida, Neal Mann of Pennsylvania, and Phyllis Zelanski of Connecticut. She was predeceased by her brothers George and Richard Thibault and her sisters Claire Frye and Annette Bodnar. Marie will be forever remembered by her nieces and nephews as a kind, loving and generous woman with a big heart. We miss her already. Marie and her husband Hank were longtime employees of the Hawley Hardware Company of Stratford, CT where Marie served as an office clerk.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020