Marie Miko
Marie G. Miko
Marie G. Miko, age 87, of Derby, wife of the late John A. Miko Sr., passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born and raised in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Frank and Carmela Bonitatibus Nicosia, Marie had been a Fairfield and Woodbridge resident for many years. She had worked as a secretary for the University of Bridgeport and later as a clerk of the Superior Court of Connecticut. Marie was also a part owner of the Old Cellar Fish Market. In her younger years, she enjoyed skiing and also liked antiquing with her husband, John, sewing, painting and caring for her home. Marie is survived by her sons, Frank P. Miko, and his wife, Denise, of Derby and John A. Miko, II, and his wife, Halina, of Monroe; grandchildren, Andrew and Patrick Miko and Samantha and Oliva Miko. She leaves behind a sister, Barbara Varrone, of Fairfield; as well as a nephew, Louis Varrone. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 25, 2020.
November 25, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
