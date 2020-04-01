|
Marie (Passaro) Morello
Marie (Passaro) Morello, age 72 of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Bridgeport, CT on December 19, 1947 she was the daughter of the late Joseph Passaro and Bertha (Howard) Passaro and was a Bridgeport resident all her life. She was a graduate of Central High School and worked for the City of Bridgeport. Marie was an excellent cook and loved to bake. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved making hundreds of cookies every year. She also enjoyed the sunshine, and sitting poolside reading a good book.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Laura Arruda and husband Joseph, and her two granddaughters, Sydney and Haley Arruda. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Krosky and husband Charles, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph Passaro and Stephen Passaro. The family would also like to send a special thanks to the staff, nurses, and CNAs of Cambridge Health & Rehabilitation Center who watched over her for 6 years.
Due to the coronavirus all Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 2, 2020