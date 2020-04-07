|
|
Marie N. D'Andrea
Marie N. D'Andrea, age 90, of Stratford, CT passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, CT on January 15, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Angelina Marra and sister to her loving brother, the late Alphonse Marra, whom she adored. She was the beloved wife of John A. D'Andrea, Jr. for 57 years who preceded her in death. A graduate of Harding High School, Marie went on to be a wife, mother and aunt to many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Her life revolved around her husband and son whom she got to see graduate college, get married and eat cake with on her 90th birthday. She enjoyed many trips to New York City and Boston. A highlight of her life was her joy in cooking for everyone, especially all of her son's friends. She lived for hosting parties, summers at the lake and holidays, especially Christmas, with her family. Marie is survived by her son Gregory J. D'Andrea and his wife Roanne Kopp, Sister-in-laws Pat Marra, Mary Macuada, Connie Hammond and Patricia D'Andrea. Brothers-in-las Angelo Macauda and William D'Andrea. Nieces and nephews Michele Mann, Beth Marra, Al Mann, Michael Mann, Kaelie Geiser, Michele Macauda, Angelo Macauda, Robert, Ricky, Michael, John and Mark Hammond, John, Gina and Marie D'Andrea. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marie's caregiver of six years Simone Johnson.
A celebration of Marie's life will be held at a future date to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The . To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 8, 2020