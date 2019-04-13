Marie T. Piccinino

May 7, 1931-April 12, 2019

Marie T. Piccinino, age 87 of Bridgeport the beloved wife of the late Joseph Piccinino, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 12, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Rumford Maine on May 7, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Bella Paulin. Marie loved bingo, going to the casino, spending time with family, working in her yard and always helped with the grandkids.

Survivors include her daughter, Joanna Ahmand and husband Akram, her son, Ray Piccinino and wife Elaine, her grandchildren; Sarah Ahmad (Eric), Joseph Ahmad, and Raymond Piccinino (Rosa), her great-grandsons; Raymond Piccinino and Jimmy Santos, her brothers; Harvey and Robert Paulin and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Krystle Piccinino, and two sisters; Pauline Lucas, Jeannine Morzello. The family would like to give a special thank you to Teresa Antignani and Nancy Jiminez for their loving care of Marie.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Ann Church, 481 Brewster St., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave. Bridgeport.