Marie S. Wagnblas, age 76, of Shelton entered in to rest on Friday March 22, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She is the devoted wife of 52 years of Adam Wagnblas. Marie was born in Bridgeport on January 24, 1943 daughter of the late Michael and Sylvia (Campolucci) Cappetto and was a resident of Fairfield for most of her life. She was employed with the Fairfield Police Department for many years. Marie especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is the beloved mother of Adam Wagnblas and his wife Maria, and Steven Wagnblas and his wife Ann. She is the sister of Michael Cappetto, and Lucille Orloski. She is the loving grandmother of Tyler Wagnblas, Kristen Wagnblas, Joseph Wagnblas, Ashley Wagnblas, Grace Wagnblas, and Ryan Wagnblas. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Friends may greet her family on Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home 390 River Road Shelton. On Wednesday her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church Shelton. Her burial will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery Fairfield. At the request of her family memorial contributions may be made to 5005 LBj Freeway Suite 526 Dallas, TX 75244.