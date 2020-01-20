|
|
Marie J. Sasso
Marie J. Sasso passed away peacefully at home on January 18, 2020, 13 days before her 86th birthday. She was the wife of the late Austin Sasso for 60 years. Marie was born in Bridgeport, a daughter of the late Edmund and Mary (Domblosky) Norkawich and met her beloved husband in the choir at Bassick HS. She worked for Caldor for thirty years before her retirement. She was an accomplished seamstress, an avid reader and loved jigsaw puzzles. She raised five children to cherish her memory; they include Nancy Sasso Janis and her former husband John Henry, David Sasso and his wife Marcy, Jeffrey Sasso and his wife Patricia McCay, Mark Sasso and his wife Kim, Christine Reuther and her husband Dan. She was the grandmother of Nicholas Henry, Kristen Brickel, Adam and Christian Janis, Julie and Jenna Sasso, Isabelle and Juliette Sasso, Austin, Stephen and Jay Sasso. She was "Mommy Sasso" to Kim, Missy and Joey and their father, Marie's neighbor Bill Henry. Besides her husband and parents, Marie was predeceased by her brother Ed and her sisters Isabel and Terry Norkawich, as well as her sister-in-law Ruth Sasso and grandson Jonathan Henry. She also leaves her sister-in-law Margaret Lagasse and husband Normand, and many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the Stratford Library Association. For a complete obituary, please check the Stratford Patch. Calling hours will be Thursday, January 23rd from 4-7 p.m. at Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Grace Church Stratford. Burial to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 22, 2020