Siano, Marie Rozmeski, of Norwalk, passed peacefully the morning of July 13, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in Bridgeport, November 10, 1936, to the late Joseph and Margaret Esposito Rozmeski. Before her retirement, Marie was a purchasing administrator with Norwalk Hospital.

A voracious reader of mystery novels, passionate New York Yankees fan and talented ceramist, Marie loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends and quiet moments on her gazebo with a good book or puzzle.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Michael A. Siano; her loving children Michael J. Siano and wife Tracy Van Buskirk and Christine Siano Restrepo and husband Luis of Fairfield; and Gina Siano Orban and husband Steven of Norwalk; grandchildren Philip and Stuart Siano; Avery and Griffin Restrepo and Blake and Christopher Orban. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by sister Catherine (Kay) Tagliaferi and brothers, Joe, John and Paul Rozmeski. Marie was blessed with two lifelong besties Eva and Helene, whose friendship endured time and distance, as well as a circle of loving neighbors whose care and concern meant the world to her.

A memorial service celebrating Marie's life will take place on August 17 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Avenue, Southport.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to the Whittingham Cancer Center at Norwalk Hospital or Whittingham Cancer Center, c/o Norwalk Hospital Foundation, 34 Maple St., Norwalk, CT 06856, in honor of Marie and her compassionate care team. Published in Connecticut Post on July 18, 2019