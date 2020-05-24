Marie Silano
Marie Silano, age 62 entered into rest on Friday, May 22, 2020. Marie was born in Bronx, NY on January 1, 1958 to the late Edward DiBene and Josephine (Previti) Bradley. She resided in Milford with her loving husband Peter Silano of 36 years. Marie's devotion to her faith, family, and friends will remain in our hearts forever. Marie was the beloved mother to five children, Jessica MacDaniel and her husband Finn of Orange, Angela Wiley and her husband Christopher of West Haven, Elaina Silano of Milford, Felicia Silano and her husband Marcos of Bridgeport, and Peter Silano Jr of West Haven. She was a loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren, Rui, Annabella, Finn, Cassandra, Dylan, Brody, Zoey, Max, Zachery, and Penelope. She was the sister of Theresa Sheilds and her husband Bobby of Sharon Springs, NY, Anna VonGeible and Mario DiBene. Marie was predeceased by her brothers Gaetano DiBene, Edward DiBene, Vito DiBene, and sister LeeAnn Cagna. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Marie dedicated her life to her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. She was known for her hospitality, specifically her cooking. She was the happiest with a house full of friends and family and a pot of sauce on the stove. All were always welcome at her home, no matter the circumstances. She touched the lives of many and was known as a "second mother" to her children's friends. Marie loved the beach and spent most of her life living on the coast in Milford. You could often find Marie at the beach with her grandchildren, playing in the sand and swimming in Long Island Sound.
The family would also like to extend a huge thank you to all their family and friends for their outpouring of generosity and expressions of sympathy during this difficult time. Due to social distancing, we cannot all be together to celebrate Mom and "Grandma Rie". The family requests that during this time, take a moment to remember Marie by taking a walk at Walnut Beach or cooking with family. Due to the current pandemic health crisis, her memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Peter Silano and donations will be made to a charity of his choice. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 24, 2020.