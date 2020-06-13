Marie Theresa Jacko
Marie Theresa (Bartilomo) Jacko, age 92, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 at West River Rehabilitation in Milford. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward R. Jacko. Born in Bridgeport on April 30, 1928 she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Philomena Giannattasio Bartilomo. Marie had been employed at City Trust Bank in Bridgeport for many years before working part time at Marshall's. She was a woman of great faith and a dedicated parishioner of St. Andrew Church, where she built many friendships. Her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent surrounded by her family. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her loving children, Janis Wachter and her husband Garry of West Haven and Steven Jacko of Stratford, her daughter-in-law, Sally Jacko, cherished grandchildren, Matthew Jacko, Christopher Jacko and his wife Kim, Lauren Henderson and her husband Andrew, Heather Wachter, Nicole Nelson and her husband Chris, Stephen Wachter and his fiancée Sarah, Brittany Wachter and Natalie Jacko, her adored great-grandchildren, Joseph, Ryan and Megan Jacko and Brooklyn Nelson, nieces, Laura Earle and her husband John, Nancy Duda and her husband Mark and Theresa Garvey. She was predeceased by her sister, Georgianna Errichetti and her husband John.
Due to the concerns at this time with social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 13, 2020.