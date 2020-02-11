|
Marie Dorothy Tonelli
Marie Dorothy (Kosarko) Tonelli passed away peacefully on February, 10, 2020 at the age of 87. Marie was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on September 12, 1932, to the late James and Helen Kosarko.
Marie loved music and gardening, and her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her husband Fred and her brother James Kosarko. She is survived by her son, Fred Tonelli of South Carolina, son Michael (Joy) Tonelli of North Carolina, and her daughter Eileen (Frank) Zeigler of Beacon Falls, Connecticut. She was also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley, Jaycie, Tiffany and Jason.
Visitation will be held at the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike in Monroe, on Thursday, February 13 from 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 12, 2020