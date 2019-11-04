Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
Marie Trevethan

Marie Trevethan Obituary
Marie L. Trevethan
Marie L. Trevethan, 98, lifelong resident of Milford, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1921 to the late Charles and Margaret Roberts.
Marie was an active member of the Milford Senior Center and was recognized many times in newspapers for her participation in their events and activities. She also went on many trips with the Senior Center with her girlfriends. Marie greatly enjoyed the ocean, dancing, good wine and time spent with her family and friends. Marie was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
No services will be taking place at this time. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 5, 2019
