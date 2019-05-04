Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Ann Church
Milford, CT
Marie Vena Reitano
Marie Vena Reitano, age 97, of Milford, formerly of Fairfield, beloved wife to the late Thomas Reitano, passed away on April 27, 2019.
Born and raised in Westport, Marie lived in Fairfield before moving to Milford several years ago. In addition to being a loving, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Marie worked for the Westport Board of Education before her retirement. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of Saint Thomas Church, Fairfield, and more recently, of Saint Ann Church, Milford.
Marie will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends including her daughter, Mary Reitano, of Milford; one granddaughter, Tanya Dickervitz and her husband Eric, of Stratford; two great-grandchildren, Nina and Niko Dickervitz; her son-in-law, John Ignatovich; several nieces and nephews.
Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated on June 1st, Saturday at 10 AM in Saint Ann Church, Milford. A private interment was held in Assumption Cemetery, Westport.
Contributions in her name may be directed to: Saint Ann Church, 501 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford, CT 06460. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 4, 2019
