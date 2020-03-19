Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Volpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Volpe


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Volpe Obituary
Marie Lucille Volpe
Marie Lucille Lapia Volpe the beloved wife of the late Anthony Volpe, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in St. Joseph Manor Trumbull with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport on October 12, 1918 she was the daughter of late James and Rocky (Capuano) Lapia Ross. She is Survived by her loving daughter, Constance Scinto one son, Joseph D'Amicol, her loving grandchildren: Dawn Scinto, Donald Scinto Jr., Michael and Michelle D'Amicol and predeceased by one grandson, Joseph D'Amicol Jr., six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of the Christian Burial with be at a later date. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -