Marie Lucille Volpe
Marie Lucille Lapia Volpe the beloved wife of the late Anthony Volpe, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in St. Joseph Manor Trumbull with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport on October 12, 1918 she was the daughter of late James and Rocky (Capuano) Lapia Ross. She is Survived by her loving daughter, Constance Scinto one son, Joseph D'Amicol, her loving grandchildren: Dawn Scinto, Donald Scinto Jr., Michael and Michelle D'Amicol and predeceased by one grandson, Joseph D'Amicol Jr., six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of the Christian Burial with be at a later date. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2020