Mariette Elizabeth LeClerc

Mariette (Mickey) LeClerc age 78, of Lady Lake, Florida, formerly of Trumbull, Connecticut passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Born in Danbury, Connecticut she was the daughter of the late Ralph & Molly Colla. She is survived by her adoring husband Regis, son Kevin and his wife Christine of Stratford, daughter Kathleen Zezima and her husband Peter of Stratford, son Brian and his wife Kathleen of Trumbull, cherished grandchildren Ryan, Logan, Sean, Emma, Luke, and Owen, and her brother John Colla and his wife Fran of Southbury.

As a graduate of both St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing and Regents College, Mickey dedicated over 44 years caring for others as a registered nurse at both Park City, and Bridgeport Hospitals in Connecticut. Her kind-hearted patient care was an inspiration to all who came in contact with her. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who loved reading, needlecraft, music, traveling with her husband, and serving the community.

While she departed this world far too soon, her inspiration, love, and gentle spirit will live in our hearts forever. A celebration of life will be held in Lady Lake, Florida followed by a mass and burial in Connecticut, to be announced by the family at a later date. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary