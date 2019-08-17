|
|
Mariette E. Hogan
Mariette Gauvin Hogan, age 93, beloved wife of Daniel Hogan of Ansonia, died August 15, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial (Meeting Directly at Church) will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10:00 am in the Church of the Assumption, 61 North Cliff Street Ansonia. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Family and friends may call at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Assumption School, 51 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, CT 06401. Full obituary and online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2019