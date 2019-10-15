Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services

Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Ann Church (St. Raphael Parish)
501 Naugatuck Ave
Milford, CT
View Map
1951 - 2019
Marilou Csizmadia Obituary
Marilou F. Csizmadia
Marilou F. "Lulu" Csizmadia, 68, of Milford, beloved wife of Louis Csizmadia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 13, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1951 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Mary (Siksay) and Francis Jiroudek.
Lulu and her husband Lou co-owned Up to Date Fish and Chip Restaurant in Bridgeport, for over 20 years. She also worked for over 35 years at ADP and was an active member of the Aqua Aerobics Swim Club of Milford.
In addition to her husband, Lou, Lulu is survived by her children, Lisa (Robert Ludricks) Csizmadia and Carrie (David) Steinberg; her grandchildren, Perry and Pamela Steinberg; her sister and siblings-in-law, Margaret (Frederick) Stockman, and Diane (Michael) Ciaramella; and her niece and nephew, Suzanne Silvestro and Michael Ciaramella. In addition to her parents, Lulu was predeceased by her niece, Michele Guido, her dog, Beanie, and many cats.
Family and friends were Lulu's passion and delight - as well as the Beatles. She had a fairytale marriage to the love of her life Lou for over 47 years - it was a marriage out of the storybooks. Her grandchildren adored her more than anything and referred to her as their "Mimi." She was the strongest, most positive, upbeat, beautiful person who never complained and always looked to the bright side of things- she was pure goodness and love. She was worshipped by her daughters and her legacy will live on each and every day.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Ann Church (St. Raphael Parish), 501 Naugatuck Ave., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull, CT. Family and friends may call on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 16, 2019
