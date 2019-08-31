Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 227-3458
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
United Methodist Church
49 Weston Road
Westport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Carrara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Carrara


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Carrara Obituary
Marilyn F. Carrara
June 25, 1937 - August 29, 2019Ms. Marilyn F. Carrara, 82, a lifelong resident of Westport, CT passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital.
Marilyn was born June 25, 1937 in Norwalk, CT and was the daughter of the late Peter and Eva (Shippey) Carrara. Marilyn was home schooled and received her high school degree from Staples High School. She was a avid reader and animal lover. Marilyn was devoted to her family and friends.
Survivors include one sister: Joanne Marshall and her husband Howard of Westport, CT, two nieces: Janice Ullrich and Nancy Sengstacken, and one nephew: Jay Marshall.
The family will receive friends in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport, CT on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friends are invited to attend a funeral for Marilyn on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. meeting directly at the United Methodist Church, 49 Weston Road, Westport, CT. Interment will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main Street, Westport, CT. Condolences for Marilyn may be left online at www.hardingfuneral.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home
Download Now