Marilyn F. Carrara
June 25, 1937 - August 29, 2019Ms. Marilyn F. Carrara, 82, a lifelong resident of Westport, CT passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital.
Marilyn was born June 25, 1937 in Norwalk, CT and was the daughter of the late Peter and Eva (Shippey) Carrara. Marilyn was home schooled and received her high school degree from Staples High School. She was a avid reader and animal lover. Marilyn was devoted to her family and friends.
Survivors include one sister: Joanne Marshall and her husband Howard of Westport, CT, two nieces: Janice Ullrich and Nancy Sengstacken, and one nephew: Jay Marshall.
The family will receive friends in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport, CT on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friends are invited to attend a funeral for Marilyn on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. meeting directly at the United Methodist Church, 49 Weston Road, Westport, CT. Interment will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main Street, Westport, CT. Condolences for Marilyn may be left online at www.hardingfuneral.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 1, 2019