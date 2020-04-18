|
Marilyn Cumiskey
Marilyn Rosalia Cumiskey (nee Fredrikson), 88, of Stamford, Connecticut, died on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Nathaniel Witherell Nursing facility, where she lived for the past year, from complications due to COVID-19. She was born in Yonkers, NY, on May 14, 1931, the daughter of the late Rosalia Drost and Harold Fredrikson. She was predeceased by her husband John "Scrappy" Francis Cumiskey in 1986.
She is survived by her daughters Karin Pryor and husband Jeff of Chicago; Kathleen Clack and her husband Anthony of Bridgeport; and Sharon Beadle and her husband Chris of Stamford. She is also survived by three grandsons, Christopher Beadle of Brooklyn, NY, and Adam and Benjamin Pryor of Chicago, as well as one granddaughter, Lauren Beadle of Stamford.
Marilyn graduated from Stamford High School in 1949 and enjoyed the many '49er reunions through the years, including the most recent one in October 2019. She began her professional career at NBC in New York City; spent many years as an office manager for Blaikie, Miller & Hines, a food service management company; and retired in 1993 from General Reinsurance Company in Stamford.
In addition to her own children and grandchildren, Marilyn cherished her many extended family members, especially her cousin Jacqueline Drost Battaglia, her sisters in law Shirley Stevenson and Nancy Broderick, and her many nieces, nephews and their children.
She loved the ocean, Ireland, dancing, chocolate, ice cream, white wine "with ice", animals of all kinds, the New York Rangers, the New York Yankees and any of her grandchildren's activities, especially Irish dance. She was a longtime member of St. Cecilia parish in Stamford.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, a celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a later date.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020