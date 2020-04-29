|
|
Marilyn F. Phillips
Marilyn Frances (Hinchey) Phillips, 89, of the Bronx, NY, Fairfield and Stratford, CT passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19. Marilyn was born in the Bronx, NY on July 12, 1930 to the late Thomas V. Hinchey and Mary Frances (Watson) Hinchey. Marilyn graduated from Cathedral High School in Manhattan and worked at National City Bank on Wall Street in NYC before her marriage to James Gerald Phillips in 1953. Together, they raised six children. The family moved to Fairfield, CT in 1969 and once her children were all in school, Marilyn worked as a Customer Service Manager at ConCo Medical, Inc. of Bridgeport. One of Marilyn's passions was singing. Her beautiful soprano voice could be heard in the choirs at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in the Bronx, St. Thomas Church of Fairfield and St. James Church of Stratford. Marilyn sang for a short time period with The Academy Singers of Easton and was very proud of her numerous solo performances. In addition to singing, Marilyn's passions and talents included sewing, cooking, traveling and entertaining her large family. Marilyn and her husband, Jay, retired and moved to Oronoque Village in Stratford in 1994. She promptly became active in the Oronoque community and was a member of the Garden Club, and on the board of the Fun Seekers Club that organized dinners, dances, and trips throughout the Northeast. In 2000, Marilyn's love for singing prompted her to become the primary organizer and founder of the Village Voices, a 35+ member choral group that performed many concerts at Oronoque and throughout the region for years. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of 62 years and her two brothers. She is survived by her six loving children, Mary Catherine and her husband, Joseph Gintoli of Shelton, Karen Ann and her husband, Michael Lechene of Sterling, CT, Diane Elizabeth and her husband, Bruce Lazar of Monroe, Christine Frances and her husband, Peter Howard of Monroe, James Gerald Phillips, Jr. and his wife Laura (Finkenstadt), and Craig Michael Phillips and his wife, Lori (Bognar) of West Haven. She is also survived by 17 cherished grandchildren and 11 beautiful great-grandchildren, multiple step-grandchildren and 8 nieces and nephews. Private services will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. A memorial mass of the celebration of Marilyn H. Phillips' life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2020