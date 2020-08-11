1/1
Marilyn Finn Menta
Marilyn Finn Menta
Marilyn Finn Menta of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Lawrence A. Menta, Sr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Devitt Finn. Marilyn was a graduate of Lauralton Hall and Southern Connecticut State University. She was a teacher with the Bridgeport Public School System for many years before her retirement. She was a loving and caring wife to her husband Lawrence for 66 years, and a devoted mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include two loving children, Lawrence A. Menta, Jr. and his wife Dawn of Prospect and Kathleen Balamaci of Shelton, six cherished grandchildren, Joann Accioly, Robert and James Murcko, Lauren and Kyle Menta, and Ryan Balamaci, as well as seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Barbara Ann Legere, a son,Thomas Finn Menta, and two sisters, Rita Hibyan and Eileen Gibson.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com .
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
