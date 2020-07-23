Marilyn A. Gardner

June 2, 1931 - April 28, 2020 Marilyn A. Gardner lived a life full of color. She found joy in caring for family and friends, hosting dinner parties and cultivating beautiful gardens, leaving a more beautiful world in her wake. She left us for an even more colorful one on April 28, 2020.

Marilyn was born on June 2, 1931 in Lewisburg, PA to Robert and Mary (Resseguie) Gardner. She is an alumni of Lewisburg High School, Bucknell University (BA in Art), and Penn State University (Masters in Art Education).

Marilyn dedicated 37 years to art education working as an art teacher in Sunbury, PA for four years and Stratford, CT for ten years. She was Supervisor of Art for the Stratford Board of Education until she retired in 1990.

She was a long-time member of Stratford United Methodist Church where she organized the first garden club and youth council. Her church garden and congregation were a constant source of happiness to her.

Marilyn dedicated her time to Sterling House (council member for fifteen years) and Stratford CARE Committee and Friends of Booth Park. She was always there with a helping hand whether for college expenses, a ride to the doctor's office or a pint of a favorite ice cream.

Marilyn was loved by her six nieces and nephews, seven great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-nephew. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Lorna Hower, brother-in-law David Hower, brother Alan Gardner and sister-in-law, Judy Gardner. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her numerous cousins.

Interment will be at Lewisburg, PA.

Contributions may be made in her memory to:

Alan D. Gardner Scholarship Fund, C/O University Relations, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA. 17837

Stratford United Methodist Church, 2600 Main St., Stratford CT 06497—Garden Club or Youth

Glencora Maresca Art Scholarship, C/O Stratford High School, 245 King St., Stratford CT 06615



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store