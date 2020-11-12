Marilyn S. Gibbons
Marilyn S. Gibbons, age 80, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late James Gibbons Jr., passed away on November 8, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Marilyn was born in Throop, Pennsylvania on November 20, 1939 to the late John and Helen (Zolovchik) Ockovitz and had been a longtime area resident. She was a homebound instructor for the Stratford Board of Education for many years. Marylyn was a former Girl Scout Leader at Second Hill Lane School, former Secretary for the Bunnell Band Boosters Association, spent many years volunteering her time with her children's schools and other activities. Her biggest joy was being surrounded by her family. The door was always open for conversation and coffee at the kitchen table. Marilyn led a "decorated life" as she was known for decorating her home for every holiday and loved passing on family holiday traditions. Survivors include her devoted children, Jill M. Gibbons, Lynn M. Georgetti and her husband Michael, Sandra A. Gibbons, and her wife Maryanne Piorek, Karen P. Gibbons, and James C. Gibbons III and his wife Julianne, grandchildren, Jason, Anthony, and Gina Georgetti, Emily Mincher, and GraceAnn, James C. IV, and Julianna Gibbons, several nieces and nephews, and her special care giver, Trish McPadden. In addition to her husband and parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Nowosacki and Joan Browne. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 16th. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull at 1:00 p.m. Everyone in attendance must follow the COVID 19 guidelines, wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com