1/1
Marilyn Gibbons
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn S. Gibbons
Marilyn S. Gibbons, age 80, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late James Gibbons Jr., passed away on November 8, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Marilyn was born in Throop, Pennsylvania on November 20, 1939 to the late John and Helen (Zolovchik) Ockovitz and had been a longtime area resident. She was a homebound instructor for the Stratford Board of Education for many years. Marylyn was a former Girl Scout Leader at Second Hill Lane School, former Secretary for the Bunnell Band Boosters Association, spent many years volunteering her time with her children's schools and other activities. Her biggest joy was being surrounded by her family. The door was always open for conversation and coffee at the kitchen table. Marilyn led a "decorated life" as she was known for decorating her home for every holiday and loved passing on family holiday traditions. Survivors include her devoted children, Jill M. Gibbons, Lynn M. Georgetti and her husband Michael, Sandra A. Gibbons, and her wife Maryanne Piorek, Karen P. Gibbons, and James C. Gibbons III and his wife Julianne, grandchildren, Jason, Anthony, and Gina Georgetti, Emily Mincher, and GraceAnn, James C. IV, and Julianna Gibbons, several nieces and nephews, and her special care giver, Trish McPadden. In addition to her husband and parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Nowosacki and Joan Browne. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 16th. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull at 1:00 p.m. Everyone in attendance must follow the COVID 19 guidelines, wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Interment
01:00 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved