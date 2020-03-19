|
|
Marilyn J. Harrington
Marilyn J. Harrington (Lyn), age 66 of Luther Ridge, Middletown, formerly of West Meadow Lane entered into eternal rest March 16, 2020 at the Gaylord Hospital Wallingford, CT with her sister Nancy and her son Sean at her bedside. Lyn was born in Salem, MA. October 2, 1953, daughter of Frank W. Harrington and Shirley I. (Cornell) Harrington.
The love of her life was her son Sean Edwards and her former partner Larry Edwards of Middletown. Survivors include her brothers Richard F. Harrington and his wife Debbie of Cheshire, Frank C. Harrington and his wife Marci of Monroe, David L. Harrington and his wife Susan of Newtown and her sister, Nancy Vitone and her husband George (Chip) Vitone of Stratford and several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her close friend Joe McDermott of Luther Ridge who helped Lyn live on her own taking care of Lyn and her cat Alex who Joe has brought into his home now. Lyn will also be missed by her longtime friend Beverly Gerosa of Middletown who was always ready to bring Lyn to appointments with her doctors and help in many ways. Lyn worked for over 30 years in the insurance industry with her friend Tracy McKenzie who will also miss Lyn. Lyn was an art and music lover throughout the years. She enjoyed antiques, Victorian architecture and was an avid photographer. Her legacy of strength and perseverance was amazing given all of her health problems throughout her life. Lyn had a great sense of humor and always had a smile. Marilyn graduated from Joel Barlow High School Class of 1971 in Redding, CT. She attended Housatonic Community College and graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a degree in art therapy. Lyn will be in heaven with her beloved cousin Virginia Johnson formerly of Pomfret.
A memorial service will be held at a later date because of the Coronavirus. Arrangements will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be to Smiletrain.org. on Marilyn's behalf. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2020