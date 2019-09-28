|
Marilyn Carol Loughlin
Formerly of Stratford, CT, Marilyn Carol Loughlin, 84, died in the early morning hours on Thursday, September 19, 2019 under the care of Hospice at the Legacy House in Ocala, FL. She was born into this life on December 11, 1934 in Stratford, CT and was the daughter to the late John Bolack and Julia (Mihalek). Marilyn graduated from Stratford High School and was a former parishioner at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Stratford. She married John Loughlin in 1956 and became a mother to two daughters whom she raised in Connecticut. In 1980, Marilyn and John decided to move to Boca Raton, Florida where she started to work for IBM up until her retirement and then made their home in Dunnellon. Marilyn had a love for animals volunteering countless hours at the Humane Society of Marion County. She enjoyed arts and crafts and her home. Marilyn was an awesome mom and dedicated wife who will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, John Loughlin, Dunnellon; her daughters, Lisa Loughlin, Boynton Beach, FL and Robin Nelson, Pennsburg, PA; her brother, John Bolack, Jr. "Jack", Stratford, CT; her three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Marilyn's memory the Legacy House, 9505 SW 110th St., Ocala, FL 34481 or to Humane Society of Marion County, 701 NW 14th Rd., Ocala, FL 34475.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 7525 S. US Hwy 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432.
Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL 34432, (352)489-2429.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 29, 2019