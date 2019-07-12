Marilyn Louise (Seager)

Stalhammer

August 23,1928 – July 9, 2019

Marilyn Stalhammer, 90, of Shelton (formerly of Southington), Connecticut passed away quietly at Bridgeport Hospital on July 9, 2019. Her husband and two daughters were at her side. Marilyn was born in Fairfield, the only daughter of Marie and William Seager.

Marilyn's family was everything to her. She is survived by her husband Robert Stalhammer; her daughters Elissa Harvey of Coral Springs, FL and Roberta Pearson of Shelton, CT; two granddaughters, April Bergquist of Swanzey, NH, and Susan DeVore of Coral Springs, FL; and three great-grandchildren, Anders Bergquist, Norah DeVore and Zachariah DeVore. Additional family members include sons-in-law Ray Harvey and Robert Pearson; Erik Bergquist; Ryan DeVore; Sarah, Duke and Chayse DellaRocco; and Tina, Robert, Ayden and Owen Pearson.

Known to her friends as Lyn, she graduated from Roger Ludlow High School in 1946 and married the love of her life, Robert Stalhammer in September 1949. During their 69-year marriage they enjoyed many friendships that lasted a lifetime.

To light a candle or leave a condolence on line go to www.larsonfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019