|
|
Marilyn M. Quinn
Marilyn Mix Quinn (Mimi), a lifelong resident of Monroe, peacefully entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Marilyn was born on December 11, 1927, the daughter of the late Leroy W. and Priscilla (Sterling) Mix.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Elmo (O. E. Quinn) two sisters, Beverly and Frances and brother Robert L. Mix and his wife Gloria.
Aunt Mimi as she was affectionately known is survived by her three nephews and their wives Richard and Betty Manuel in California, Leroy (Bud) and Christine Mix in New Hampshire and Barry and Maryellen Mix in Connecticut. Aunt Mimi's life included her loving grandnephews and nieces Jason and Vicky Mix, Eric and Amy Mix, Caden Mix, Julie Manuel, Scott Mix, Keith Mix and Daniel Mix.
After working for many years Marilyn retired from General Electric Personnel Department in Bridgeport, CT.
Mimi loved all God's creatures great and small and her Cocker Spaniels.
Private Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in her name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 3810, SPCA or any Animal Rescue Organization.
To light a candle or leave a condolence, online go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2020