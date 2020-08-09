Marilyn Marie Gwynne
Marilyn Marie Gwynne, age 62, of Branford passed away peacefully at CT Hospice of Branford on Saturday, August 8, 2020 after a short illness. Marilyn was born in Bridgeport on September 26, 1957, daughter of Beatrice M. (Demmon) Gwynne and the late Thomas J. Gwynne. She was a longtime resident of Branford. She was raised in Shelton and was a member of the 1975 graduating class of Shelton High School and went on to graduate from Southern CT State University. Marilyn was an employee of Stop & Shop for over 30 years where she worked as a bake shop manager before her retirement. Marilyn was thoughtful and generous. She enjoyed crocheting and donated over 200 blankets to CT Hospice. Marilyn was especially known for her quick wit and sense of humor, you could always rely on her to make you laugh. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her dog Kylo. She also enjoyed gardening and was known for growing beautiful hydrangeas and the tallest sunflowers. She was the cherished sister of Maureen Monaco (Thomas Miller) of Canaan and Margaret Lovermi (Peter) of Ansonia, adored aunt of Danielle and Vincent Monaco (Jen), Allycia Finnucan (Kyle) and Peter Lovermi III (Cheyenne). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic her funeral services are private. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with her arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com
.