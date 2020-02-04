|
|
Marilyn Patterson
Marilyn Edsall Patterson, age 89, of Grove City, Pennsylvania, formerly of Bridgeport, passed away on February 3, 2020 in Grove City Medical Center. Marilyn was born in Hamburg, New Jersey on October 15, 1930 to the late Thomas and Cora (Mueller) Edsall and had been a longtime area resident, before moving to Grove City. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Michele Mangiaracina and her husband Phillip of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, her cherished grandchildren, Brie Mathews, and Phillip Mangiaracina Jr. In addition to her parents. Marilyn was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Edsall Jr. A graveside funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 8th at 11 a.m. meeting directly at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 7, 2020