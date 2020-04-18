|
Marilyn (Grasso) Pellegrino
Apr 12, 1939 - Apr 15, 2020
Marilyn (Grasso) Pellegrino died peacefully on April 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. Marilyn, daughter of the late Ben and Jennie Grasso, was born in Bridgeport on April 12, 1939. She moved with her family to Stratford in 1951 where she lived for the rest of her life. After graduating from Stratford High School, she attended Central Connecticut State University, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education in 1961. At Central Connecticut she met her beloved husband, Michael Pellegrino, to whom she was married for 46 years until his death in 2008. They settled in Stratford where they raised their four children. Family was everything to Marilyn. As a child she grew up surrounded by aunts, uncles and cousins, and she shared the importance of family with her own children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother, and her gentle and loving nature was a constant source of comfort, support, and inspiration for her children. Her greatest joy came from attending her grandchildren's concerts, recitals, sporting events, horse shows and awards ceremonies. She looked forward to celebrating every preschool, middle school, high school and college graduation. She also loved Cape Cod, where she and Michael honeymooned and returned for vacations as often as they could. After Michael's passing, she rented a house on the Cape in the summers and at Thanksgiving, creating a new collection of very special memories for her children and grandchildren. While family was paramount to Marilyn, she was also devoted to the generations of students she taught at St. James School in Stratford. A dedicated second grade teacher, she was known for both the love of teaching she brought to the classroom and the gentle compassion she showed to her students, many of whom remembered her long after they graduated. Even after retiring, she volunteered regularly in the classrooms at St. James, and was doing so until her passing. Marilyn is survived by her four children; Karen, Lou and his wife Gwendolyn, Larry and his wife Janice, Mary Tesla and her husband Chris and her six grandchildren, Craig and Joseph Pellegrino, Ruth, Maria and Michael Pellegrino, and Brigid Tesla. In light of current circumstances, burial will be private. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to Saint James School, 50 Harvey Place, Stratford, CT 06615. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020