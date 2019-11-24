|
|
Marilyn Ann Scoppe
Marilyn Ann Scoppe, 86 of Monroe, CT passed peacefully November 23, 2019, at St. Vincent's Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born February 15, 1933 in Dayton, OH. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Frank and her son, Michael.
A woman of strong faith, Marilyn was dedicated to her family and cherished her six children and nine grandchildren. Her sister and brother as well as her nieces and nephews will greatly miss her. In addition to spending much of her time with her family, she loved to play mahjong and pinochle with her friends and Yahtzee with her sister. Marilyn had a knack for embracing those that came into her life and making them feel special.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Susan Thompson (Ralph); Mary Gallagher (Jim) and children Jessica and Kevin; Cathy Konnik (Steve) and children Alex and Dina and great-grandson Logan; Jane Real (Mike) and daughter Melissa; Carol Drespel (Paul) and daughter Ava; granddaughter Cory and daughter in law Karen; her sister Barbara Luckenbill and brother David "Butch" Markland as well as her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and son, Marilyn was predeceased by her parents Lemuel and Libby, grandson Noah and her sister Betty.
Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 8:00-10:00 a.m. at the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Tpke., Monroe. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place following the visitation on Wednesday, November 27th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church, 6948 Main St. in Trumbull. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. www.SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 25, 2019