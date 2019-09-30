Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Marilyn Shook

Marilyn Shook Obituary
Marilyn Shook
Marilyn Shook, 85, of Easton, CT, on Friday, September 27, 2019. Survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert Shook. Survived by daughters, Lorraine Berkowitz (Lloyd) of Boca Raton, FL, (Elaine) Ann McKay (Bob), of Jupiter, FL, also survived by a brother, Len Miller (Beebe), of Essex, CT, brother-in-law Herbert Shook, of Vernon, CT, and by 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. At the family's request, the funeral will be private. May the memory of Marilyn Shook be for a blessing.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 3, 2019
