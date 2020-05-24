Marilyn Teeden
Marilyn W. Teeden
Marilyn W. Teeden, age 81 of Milford, beloved wife of the late Terrence Teeden, passed away May 6, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital Milford Campus. Marilyn was born in Bridgeport, October 28, 1938, daughter of the late Lawrence E. Warner and Bernice I. Hamilton Warner. Marilyn worked for Southern Connecticut Gas Company as a data entry clerk for 27 years until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of the American Bird Conservancy. She is survived by her brother, Lawrence E. Warner, Jr. of Milford, her sister Virginia DeWees of North Fort Myers, FL, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her children Lauri and Mark Batterson. All services and interment will be private. The Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Bird Conservancy, P.O. Box 249, 4249 Loudoun Ave., The Plains, VA 20198-2237, or to Doctors Without Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. To leave condolences, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
