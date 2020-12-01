1/1
Marino Paglia
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Marino Paglia
Marino Paglia, age 96, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Anna S. Vitulano Paglia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born on July 9, 1924 in Bovino, Italy, he was a son of the late Joseph and Adele Russo Paglia. Marino was a retired quality control inspector for Avco Lycoming for many years before his retirement. A devout Catholic, he was a longtime parishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Bridgeport and most recently St. Margaret's Shrine and was a dedicated member of the choir at both churches. He was a simple man, who enjoyed the little things in life, especially his pasta and wine every day. But above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. He enjoyed spending time with his family and the unconditional love he gave and the memories they created will forever live in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his loving children, Joseph Paglia and his wife Carla of Lancaster, CA, and Adele Gustafson of Milford; four loving grandchildren, Erica Beers and her husband Charles, James Gustafson, Jr. and his wife Stacey, Analysse Butler and her husband Ty and Gabrielle Paglia and six cherished great-grandchildren, Christopher and Sophia Beers, Ava and James Joseph III "JJ" Gustafson and Katalina and Camden Butler, a sister in Italy and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in law, James Gustafson, Sr. and five brothers.
A graveside service will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. directly in the Garden Mausoleum at St. Michael's Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford. Face masks must be worn, and social distancing is expected. Due to the concerns with social gatherings at this time, all are services are private. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret's Shrine, 2539 Park Ave, Bridgeport, CT, 06604. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Garden Mausoleum at St. Michael's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
