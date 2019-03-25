Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Church
325 Oronoque Rd.
Milford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Castiello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Castiello


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mario Castiello Obituary
Mario A. Castiello
Mario A. Castiello, 90, of Milford, beloved husband of Lina Castiello, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019. Born on January 17, 1929 in San Giorgio del Sannio, Italy, he was the son of the late Vincent Castiello and Angela Reale.
Mario Castiello was a professional, local tailor, a veteran (of Italy), a survivor of cancer, owner of Da Vinci Pizzeria, a farmer, a gardener, a cook, a baker, and a devoted Catholic.
Mario is survived by his son, Vincent Castiello; daughter-in-law, Dale Zaczkowski; grandchildren, Mario, Vincent, and Gianni Castiello; and extended family and friends.
Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford, CT. Entombment will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cody-White Funeral Home
Download Now