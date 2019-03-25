|
Mario A. Castiello
Mario A. Castiello, 90, of Milford, beloved husband of Lina Castiello, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019. Born on January 17, 1929 in San Giorgio del Sannio, Italy, he was the son of the late Vincent Castiello and Angela Reale.
Mario Castiello was a professional, local tailor, a veteran (of Italy), a survivor of cancer, owner of Da Vinci Pizzeria, a farmer, a gardener, a cook, a baker, and a devoted Catholic.
Mario is survived by his son, Vincent Castiello; daughter-in-law, Dale Zaczkowski; grandchildren, Mario, Vincent, and Gianni Castiello; and extended family and friends.
Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford, CT. Entombment will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 25, 2019