Mario Guerrieri
Dec 2, 1935-Oct 25, 2019
Mario Guerrieri, age 83 of Bridgeport, beloved husband of 52 years to Ermelina (Tomasi) Guerrieri, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 25, 2019. Mario was born in Patrica Frosinone, Italy on December 2, 1935. He was the son of the late Umberto and Esterina (Finateri) Guerrieri. Mario worked for over 30 years at Bridgeport Fittings in Stratford. He loved his family, gardening, playing cards, and was an avid Yankees fan.
Mario is survived by his wife, Ermelina; two children, Laura and Anthony Leone of Shelton and Umberto Guerrieri and Nathalie Feola-Guerrieri of Newtown. His four cherished grandchildren, Michael, Anna, Daniella, and James. Three sisters, Tide Montini, Luisa and Nicola Urbani and Franca (Guerrieri) Trani, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Maria (Guerrieri) Nicodemi.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019