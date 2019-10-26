Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Guerrieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Guerrieri


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mario Guerrieri Obituary
Mario Guerrieri
Dec 2, 1935-Oct 25, 2019
Mario Guerrieri, age 83 of Bridgeport, beloved husband of 52 years to Ermelina (Tomasi) Guerrieri, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 25, 2019. Mario was born in Patrica Frosinone, Italy on December 2, 1935. He was the son of the late Umberto and Esterina (Finateri) Guerrieri. Mario worked for over 30 years at Bridgeport Fittings in Stratford. He loved his family, gardening, playing cards, and was an avid Yankees fan.
Mario is survived by his wife, Ermelina; two children, Laura and Anthony Leone of Shelton and Umberto Guerrieri and Nathalie Feola-Guerrieri of Newtown. His four cherished grandchildren, Michael, Anna, Daniella, and James. Three sisters, Tide Montini, Luisa and Nicola Urbani and Franca (Guerrieri) Trani, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Maria (Guerrieri) Nicodemi.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now