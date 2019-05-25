Mario Jorge Fontes

Mario Jorge Fontes, age 67, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Maria do Céu Sequeira Fontes. Born in Vila do Conde de Aguiar, Portugal on October 7, 1951, he was the son of the late Mario A. Fontes and Maria Machado de Sousa. In 1977, Mario immigrated to the United States in order to provide a better life for his family. Mario worked as an electrician and was a proud member of the IBEW Local 488 before his retirement with many years of dedicated service. He was an avid Benfica fan and found great enjoyment returning to Portugal for summer vacations. His greatest enjoyment however was found in the time spent with his children and grandchildren, whom he adored so much. His family was his pride and joy and he was thrilled with all their accomplishments. A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife Maria of nearly 42 years, other survivors include his loving children, Carla Fontes-Alers and her husband Victor of Trumbull and Pedro Fontes and his wife Cindy of Shelton, and his cherished grandchildren, Isabella, Liliana and Gabriela. All friends and family are invited to attend the Seven Day Mass, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mario's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.