Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Bridgeport, CT
Mario Merlotti Obituary
Mario Merlotti
Mario Merlotti, age 93, of Bridgeport, died on Saturday, March 9, 2018 at his new home in Tennessee. He was predeceased by his wife, Rita Merlotti and his first wife, June Merlotti.
Mr. Merlotti was a World War II US Navy veteran. He retired from Textron Avco-Lycoming. He was a wonderful father and grandfather, lovingly devoted to his family. He is survived by two beloved daughters, Christine Drew and her husband, Phil, of Oregon and Debbie Basso and Peter Kirk of Tennessee; one step-son, John Patterson and his wife, Deborah of Milford; one step-daughter, Kathleen Axelrod and her husband, Brad, of Hamden; eleven grandchildren, John Jr., Matt, Kate, Sherry, Deana, Larry, Amy, Mark, David, Katie and Scott; fifteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 13, 2019
